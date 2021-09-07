Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth $286,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $610,000.

MOO traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $93.21. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,433. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.70.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

