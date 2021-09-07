Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth $286,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $610,000.

MOO traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $93.21. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,433. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.70.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

