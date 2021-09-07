Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 12,613 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,942,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,287,000 after buying an additional 38,072,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 76,084 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBEU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 355,435 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

