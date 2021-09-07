PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 161.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,502 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 23,364.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

