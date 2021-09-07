PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Down to $155.66

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.66, but opened at $148.99. PPG Industries shares last traded at $152.18, with a volume of 4,973 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.67.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

