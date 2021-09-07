PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,740 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £621.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,538.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,593.35. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.