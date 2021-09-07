PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

PPL has raised its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 136.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.7%.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

