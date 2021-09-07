Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Preferred Bank worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $952.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

