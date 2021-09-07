Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

