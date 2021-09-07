PRIZM Price Reaches $0.0056 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $15.95 million and approximately $876,766.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001988 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,853,458,551 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

