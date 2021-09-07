Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.82

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.82 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 13,988 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.45.

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

