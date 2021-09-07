Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Provident Financial Services worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

