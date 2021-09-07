Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

OTCMKTS:GZPFY opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

