PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

PVH stock opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at $292,613,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PVH by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

