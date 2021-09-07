PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.25. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 850 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYR. State Street Corp bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.