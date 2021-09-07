PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.25. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 850 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYR. State Street Corp bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

