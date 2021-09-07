Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler has a “Above Average” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,670,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.