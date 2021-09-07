Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WGO. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $71.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 41.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

