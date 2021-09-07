Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for GMS Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GMS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GMS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GMS. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of GMS opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

