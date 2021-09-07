QASH (QASH) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $24.41 million and $525,829.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00147948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.99 or 0.00736063 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

