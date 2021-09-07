Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

