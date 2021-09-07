Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $81,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,241. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.39. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

