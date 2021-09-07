Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $961,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $181.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,689. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $185.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

