Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,542 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

MRK stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 208,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

