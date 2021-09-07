Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 54.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 145,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 130,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $97.46. 132,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381,738. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

