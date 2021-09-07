Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.77. 15,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,065. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

