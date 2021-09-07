QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 144.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $143.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,649. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

