Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of QMCO stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Quantum has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quantum were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.
About Quantum
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
