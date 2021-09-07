QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. 6,178,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,568,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.87.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $3,722,412.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 876,957 shares of company stock worth $20,219,492.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,690,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,655,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

