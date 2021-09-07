Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.56 and last traded at C$31.79. Approximately 239,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 605,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.88.

QBR.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.16.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

