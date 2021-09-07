Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Shares Up 0.1%

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 10,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 123,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

