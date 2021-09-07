RA International Group’s (RAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

RA International Group (LON:RAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON RAI traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 59.48 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 234,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,481. The company has a market capitalization of £102.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. RA International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.83.
RA International Group Company Profile
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.