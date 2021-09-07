RA International Group’s (RAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

RA International Group (LON:RAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON RAI traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 59.48 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 234,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,481. The company has a market capitalization of £102.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. RA International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.83.

Get RA International Group alerts:

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.