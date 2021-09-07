Randolf Clinton Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Integrated Payment Technologies Limited (ASX:IP1) Stock

Integrated Payment Technologies Limited (ASX:IP1) insider Randolf Clinton bought 1,000,000 shares of Integrated Payment Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($15,000.00).

Randolf Clinton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integrated Payment Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Randolf Clinton acquired 1,000,000 shares of Integrated Payment Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($17,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Integrated Payment Technologies Limited provides integrated electronic payment remittance solutions in Australia. The company offers ClickSuper that provides a complete turnkey solution to SuperStream and Single Touch Payroll compliance for superannuation funds, payroll, accounting, and enterprise resource planning software; and Payment Adviser service that facilitates the payment and communication of data concerning the payment between the payer/provider and payee/recipient.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Payment Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Payment Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.