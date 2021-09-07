Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0008 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $10,607.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

