Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Scholtz & Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. 117,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.