RedFOX Labs Hits Market Cap of $92.95 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $92.95 million and $3.32 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00313721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00152147 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00191885 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000781 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

