Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Market Cap Hits $30.65 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $30.65 million and $442,548.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $287.32 or 0.00561391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,242.78 or 1.00122199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00049160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00073450 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001564 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,666 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.