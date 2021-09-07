Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,826 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $55.75.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.