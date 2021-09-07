Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,826 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNCL opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $55.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.