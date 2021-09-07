Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,878 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

