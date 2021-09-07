Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

