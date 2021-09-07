Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,294 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Capri by 1,348.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

