Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $197.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

