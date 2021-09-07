Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 7.3%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.81. Approximately 1,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 625,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

