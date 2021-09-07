Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,531 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Renasant worth $19,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RNST. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.