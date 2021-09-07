Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Up 0.5%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 574.60 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 568 ($7.42). Approximately 126,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 115,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of £454.54 million and a PE ratio of 47.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 397.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total transaction of £41,864.08 ($54,695.69).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

