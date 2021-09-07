REV Group (REVG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.