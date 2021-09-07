Reviewing 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 890 5th Avenue Partners and Remark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Remark $10.15 million 13.90 -$13.69 million ($0.18) -7.78

890 5th Avenue Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Remark.

Profitability

This table compares 890 5th Avenue Partners and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A N/A Remark -53.47% N/A -104.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of 890 5th Avenue Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 890 5th Avenue Partners and Remark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 890 5th Avenue Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Remark has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Remark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

About 890 5th Avenue Partners

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc., is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

