Reviewing Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) and Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stem and Security Devices International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00 Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.84%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Security Devices International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Security Devices International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stem and Security Devices International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Security Devices International $250,000.00 12,485.44 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Security Devices International has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Security Devices International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A -229.86% -27.74% Security Devices International -855.58% N/A -135.72%

Summary

Stem beats Security Devices International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

