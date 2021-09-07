Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,164 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Texas Roadhouse worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

