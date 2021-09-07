Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

