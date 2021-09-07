Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 798.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

DISH Network stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

