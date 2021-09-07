Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,623 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDACORP were worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

